Week in CT news: Reaction to Maine shooting and faith groups respond to Israel-Hamas war

Connecticut watches as horror unfolds in nearby Maine

At least 18 people were killed in shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for the suspect.

At least seven people were still in the hospital Friday as a result of the shooting.

The shooting was another reminder of America's longstanding political resistance to meaningful federal gun reform, said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

“It shouldn't be a shock to anyone that this continues to happen," Murphy, a Democrat, said. "Having gone through this in Connecticut, it is maddening to watch Maine now have to go through this when we know what works."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags in the state be lowered to half staff in response to the shootings. And as Maine law enforcement searched for a suspect, the Connecticut State Police said it’d stand by in case its assistance was requested.

At a gathering in Hartford Thursday to promote a weekend gun buyback event, people impacted by gun violence reacted.

“We know too well what they’re going through," said Po Murray, a member of the Newtown Action Alliance. “But what we don’t know is being locked down for days until the gunman has been apprehended."

Newtown Action Alliance was formed after the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting in an effort to rally lawmakers on gun violence prevention legislation.

Connecticut passed stronger gun laws last year, which required gun owners to lock up their guns at home. Advocates said this was a step towards reducing the risks of having guns at home, such as homicide, suicide and domestic violence cases.

CT faith groups wary of hate crimes as Israel-Hamas war continues

Members of local Jewish and Muslim groups gathered at the state Capitol in Hartford Friday to denounce hate crimes amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Anti-Defamation League and faith groups like the Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for an end to what they see as a corresponding rise in aggression toward Muslim Americans and acts of anti-Semitism due to the conflict.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Farhan Memon with the Council on American-Islamic Relations speaks with community leaders during a press conference at the state Capitol to condemn threats and violence after a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that Anti-Semitic, Anti-Arab and Islamophobic violence is rising following the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Hartford, Connecticut October 27, 2023.

“We are deeply troubled that Muslims in Connecticut are facing a rise of harassment and bullying, because of misguided conflation with the events abroad. Equating American Muslims with foreign terrorist groups is wrong,” Farhan Memon, a chairperson for the council, said Friday. “We have the same concerns of the loss of innocent lives and livelihoods as all people of conscience.”

A protester interrupted the event while U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was speaking and asked “Why do you want to give Israel more money?"

Several events held in Connecticut over the last week by pro-Palestinian groups have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

