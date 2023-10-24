© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro-Palestinian rallies take place across Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Max Berryman,
Eddy Martinez
Published October 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
Jewish community members and friends march October 18, 2023, in New Haven calling on the U.S. to stop support of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Protestors denouncing the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza gather outside the Bridgeport Islamic Community Center October 20, 2023

As the war between Israel and Hamas rages overseas many Palestinian Americans in Connecticut, and their allies, are speaking out.

Rallies and protests calling for a ceasefire have happened at various locations across the state. Some are calling on members of Connecticut's congressional delegation, like Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, to support a ceasefire.

A student organization at Yale University, called Yalies4Palestine, held a rally on the New Haven Green Sunday. Many people from the surrounding area were in attendance.

The social media post made by the group for the event featured a message that said, “End U.S. sponsored genocide in Gaza.”

Palestinian Americans at the event like Noor Sharreef, shared their personal experiences. Sharreef said he doesn’t want to pick up the phone and call his family in Gaza.

“To be honest, I did not want to call because I’m afraid no one will answer," Sharreef said. "That’s what happened to many people that I know.”

At one point during the New Haven protest a heated conversation ensued when two protestors were confronted by a Jewish woman who was on the other side of their position. This incident was unsettling to some Jewish Yale students, like Zachary Suri, who looked on at the rally.

“It makes all of us uncomfortable to think about this history, but I don’t think this is the right forum to have a conversation about the conflict. This protest has made me feel unsafe,” Suri said.

“We need to hear Palestinian voices, but we always need to care for our Jewish community members,” Suri said.

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza did not only come from Palestinian Americans.

One member of the organization known as the Jewish Voice for Peace, Stanley Heller, stood in solidarity with those protesting outside the Bridgeport Islamic Community Center Friday. They denounced the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza.

“They cut off the water, the electricity and the food. How can people live? There's two million people there,” Heller said.

The World Health Organization today called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Tags
News Latest NewsNew HavenNew Haven CountyBridgeportFairfield County
Max Berryman
See stories by Max Berryman
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content