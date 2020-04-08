You Are Your Safest Sex Partner: Sex and Coronavirus

Your sex life doesn't have to suffer just because you're cooped up at home every day. Researchers say that sex is a healthy way to calm the anxiety of pandemic, even if you live alone. Virtual dating, masturbation, and coronavirus-related porn are more popular than ever.

Some sex researchers think our desire for sex in the middle of a pandemic is one way we cope with the prospect of our own mortality. But not everyone reacts in the same way. Some lose their desire for sex, especially when you pile on added stressors like losing a job, having kids home from school, or working in a higher-risk job.

Also this hour: How will coronavirus change the way we think about touching others?

We take a look at sex, dating, and relationships in the shadow of coronavirus.

