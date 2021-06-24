Retirement & Finance

-
Universal Basic Income, a program popularized --by presidential candidate Andrew Yang, might be coming to a Connecticut city. This hour, we talk with…
Ever wonder why you were required to learn algebra, but not how to balance a checkbook and file your taxes? Although personal finance and accounting are…
Madoff died Wednesday in a North Carolina federal prison, where he was serving a 150-year sentence. He defrauded thousands of investors out of tens of billions of dollars over nearly two decades.
The populist backlash that led to the election of President Trump was decades in the making. Like other populist leaders around the world, Trump gave…
In the middle of Stamford sits Stamford Town Center, once a massive mall that drew in shoppers regionally. Now it’s a mall with a lot of empty…
Eversource Energy’s chairman and chief executive, Jim Judge, was jubilant in a message to shareholders in March. Based on returns to investors and a…
The State Bond Commission approved nearly $550 million in financing for school construction, transportation and other capital projects Tuesday.But while…
Is it safe to say that we're not yet ready to kiss and make up with the banks whose reckless behavior led to the 2008 financial crisis? A little…
Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden recently penned a passionate editorial in the Hartford Courant, imploring corporations to use their influence to lead…
Despite protests from community members and a proposal from two of its members to cut $9.6 million from the police budget, the Hartford city council voted…