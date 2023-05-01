Celebrating Alma’s Way: Alma Goes to Puerto Rico!

FOR KIDS: ALMA GOES TO PUERTO RICO

In the brand new 1-hour special, “Alma Goes to Puerto Rico,” premiering June 5th, Alma and her family take the trip of a lifetime! Alma visits her father’s family in Puerto Rico and must find the owner of a beautiful Bomba skirt along with finding the perfect gift for her great-grandmother’s 100th birthday!

Before tuning in, learn about Alma and her family with these games, videos, and coloring pages! All are available in Spanish and English by switching the toggle on the top-left corner of the webpage.

FOR PARENTS: SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL LESSONS FROM ALMA'S WAY

Alma’s Way is a modern-day animated series for children ages 4 to 6 that explores feelings, working through challenges, and celebrates Latinx culture. Alma’s Way teaches children to celebrate differences and give back to their community as they follow Alma, a Bronx-born, Puerto Rican girl with strong curiosity and confidence.

The PBS Kids for Parents website is available in Spanish translation. Select “Español” in the top-right corner of the webpage, and you can easily toggle between English and Spanish resources.

FOR EDUCATORS: ALMA'S WAY IN THE CLASSROOM

Alma’s Way celebrates Puerto Rican families, traditions, and culture. You can do the same in your classroom with this collection of lessons featuring Alma and her friends! Learn to dance the Bomba and practice some new Spanish phrases with Salsa, an interactive collection of video lessons on Spanish language and culture. Celebrate bilingual students in your classroom with this Sesame Street video: Spanish Me, English Me.