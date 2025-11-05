Learning Snacks: Innovation and Appreciation: Celebrating STEM Day and Honoring Veterans
FOR KIDS: TEST YOUR STEM SKILLS!
Celebrate STEM Day by testing your skills with science and engineering games on PBSKids.org or on the PBS Kids Games app. Get crafty and make your own ball obstacle course out of recycled materials or test out a homemade paper bridge!
FOR PARENTS: THANK YOU, VETERANS!
Veterans Day is a special time to honor those who served in our military. Families can celebrate by learning about the meaning of Veterans Day and showing appreciation through simple, heartfelt gestures. A thank you card for a veteran in your life is the perfect way to show you care!
FOR EDUCATORS: TWO HOLIDAYS, LOTS OF LESSONS!
This week, two important days create opportunities for interesting lessons for all ages. Take a look at the lesson plans below to see what fits best for your class:
STEM Day:
Veteran’s Day:
