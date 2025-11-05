© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Innovation and Appreciation: Celebrating STEM Day and Honoring Veterans

This week, we are celebrating two special days! November 8th is STEM Day! Explore science, technology, engineering, and math as we learn how things work and make cool inventions! On the 11th, we celebrate Veterans Day and honor the brave heroes who have served in our military. Both days remind us to stay curious and show gratitude as we begin the month of November!
FOR KIDS: TEST YOUR STEM SKILLS!
Celebrate STEM Day by testing your skills with science and engineering games on PBSKids.org or on the PBS Kids Games app. Get crafty and make your own ball obstacle course out of recycled materials or test out a homemade paper bridge!

FOR PARENTS: THANK YOU, VETERANS!
Veterans Day is a special time to honor those who served in our military. Families can celebrate by learning about the meaning of Veterans Day and showing appreciation through simple, heartfelt gestures. A thank you card for a veteran in your life is the perfect way to show you care!

FOR EDUCATORS: TWO HOLIDAYS, LOTS OF LESSONS!
This week, two important days create opportunities for interesting lessons for all ages. Take a look at the lesson plans below to see what fits best for your class:

STEM Day:

Veteran’s Day:

Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS!

This Halloween season, PBS KIDS is offering families a festive lineup of episodes including classics like “Creepy Creatures” from WILD KRATTS, “The Haunted Tree House” from ARTHUR, and “A Halloween Boo Fest” from CURIOUS GEORGE. Plus, check out crafts and activities perfect for a season of creativity!

Learn More


