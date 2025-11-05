Learning Snacks: Innovation and Appreciation: Celebrating STEM Day and Honoring Veterans

FOR KIDS: TEST YOUR STEM SKILLS!

Celebrate STEM Day by testing your skills with science and engineering games on PBSKids.org or on the PBS Kids Games app . Get crafty and make your own ball obstacle course out of recycled materials or test out a homemade paper bridge !

FOR PARENTS: THANK YOU, VETERANS!

Veterans Day is a special time to honor those who served in our military. Families can celebrate by learning about the meaning of Veterans Day and showing appreciation through simple, heartfelt gestures. A thank you card for a veteran in your life is the perfect way to show you care!

FOR EDUCATORS: TWO HOLIDAYS, LOTS OF LESSONS!

This week, two important days create opportunities for interesting lessons for all ages. Take a look at the lesson plans below to see what fits best for your class:

STEM Day:



Veteran’s Day:

