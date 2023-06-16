President Biden addresses gun control in CT visit: Live Updates

Evan Vucci/AP / AP FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Biden will speak at a summit in Connecticut on Friday, June 16, 2023, to mark the first anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden plans to travel to Connecticut later this afternoon to headline an event celebrating gun safety legislation at both the state and local levels, according to the White House.

Biden will mark the first anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. The Democratic president wants to highlight the bipartisan legislative win and how the sweeping law has been implemented so far. Biden also will use the moment Friday to push for more robust action, including universal background checks and the banning of so-called “assault weapons.”

“Connecticut has been a leader on gun safety legislation in the decade following the tragedy at Sandy Hook,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“So he’s going to highlight the progress at the state level and call for state legislators across the country and Congress to take additional action,” Jean-Pierre said. "That’s what you’re going to hear from the president.”

The National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford will take place one year to the month since Biden’s signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most major gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.

The gathering is being led by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and major gun safety groups hoping to build on recent progress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.