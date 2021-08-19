Tropical Storm Fred Remnants Bring Torrential Rain And Flooding
Glad that her brother left early for work, Shakera James, 22, looks over damage to flooded cars caused by heavy rain in her apartment parking lot near South Whitney Street and Warrenton Avenue near the town line between Hartford and West Hartford, Connecticut, Aug. 19, 2021.
Joe Amon
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
Heavy rain caused street flooding in parts of Connecticut Thursday morning, including Hartford and West Hartford.
Home basements and some businesses were flooded.
Some streets were taped off with water covering them.
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor says her husband was out getting milk when the storm hit.
“We have pictures taken with 5 to 7 inches of water in sections of streets. He said his car almost stopped, it was up to the tires on one of the streets right around the corner from us,” Cantor said. “It was pretty scary.”
There was some flooding near the Hartford-West Hartford town line.
West Hartford's stormwater consultant said 5 inches of rain fell over three hours.
There were no reports of any injuries.