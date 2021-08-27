© 2021 Connecticut Public

Feds Approve Connecticut Plan For School Relief Money

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
High School Student Vaccinations
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public/Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
East Hartford, CT - April 26, 2021: East Hartford high school students receive vaccine. (Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public)

Federal education officials have approved Connecticut’s plan for using federal pandemic relief funds to reopen the state’s K-12 schools for in-person learning while addressing the effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education has also released the remaining $369 million in federal pandemic relief funds to the state.

With this latest batch, announced Friday, Connecticut will have received about $1.1 billion under the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

While an historic amount for Connecticut, a review by The Associated Press of federal pandemic aid to schools shows Connecticut lags behind most states in median per pupil funding.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
