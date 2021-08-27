Feds Approve Connecticut Plan For School Relief Money

Federal education officials have approved Connecticut’s plan for using federal pandemic relief funds to reopen the state’s K-12 schools for in-person learning while addressing the effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education has also released the remaining $369 million in federal pandemic relief funds to the state.

With this latest batch, announced Friday, Connecticut will have received about $1.1 billion under the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

While an historic amount for Connecticut, a review by The Associated Press of federal pandemic aid to schools shows Connecticut lags behind most states in median per pupil funding.