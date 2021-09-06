Photos: The Paralympic Games in Tokyo
1 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 4
Matt Stutzman of Team United States competes in the men's archery individual ranking round on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
2 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 1
Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araújo of Brazil prepares to compete in the Men's 100m backstroke -S2 final on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 25, 202. Araújo would go on to win Silver in the event and two golds in the games.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
3 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
USA's Zachary Buhler (L) and Tyler Merren cheer from the bench during the goalball preliminary (group A) match against Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on August 26, 2021.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
USA's Amanda Dennis (R) tries to block the ball during a goalball preliminary group match between USA and Japan on August 28, 2021.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images
5 of 16 — Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day Two
Anastasia Pagonis of USA on her way to winning the Women's S11 400m freestyle with a new world record time of 4:54.49 at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on August 26.
Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images
6 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 4
Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre of Team Brazil competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw – F57 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
7 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 5
Ryley Batt #3 of Team Australia scores a try against Yukinobu Ike #21 of Team Japan during the bronze medal wheelchair rugby match on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
8 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 5
Jessica Heims of Team United States competes in Women's Discus Throw - F64 Final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
9 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 4
Beatrice Vio of Team Italy competes against Ludmila Vasileva of Team Russian Paralympics Committee in the women's foil individual Category B wheelchair fencing. on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on August 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
10 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6
Grigorios Polychronidis of Team Greece competes during the boccia individual - BC3 Pool A on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Boccia is a precision sport played by athletes with a significant physical impairment affecting motor functions.
Christopher Jue/Getty Images
11 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 7
Sam Grewe of Team United States competing in the Men's High Jump - T63 final on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
12 of 16 — Paralympics Tokyo 2020 - Athletics
Brittni Mason (L) from the USA and Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade from Venezuela in action during the women's 100m final, T47. Mason would win silver in the event.
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/Getty Images
13 of 16 — Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Trenten Merrill of the USA competes in the men's long jump T64 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on September 1, 2021.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
14 of 16 — Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Egypt's Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou serves during the men's table tennis team quarter-final (classes 6-7) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on August 31, 2021.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images
15 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 8
Hannah Aspden of Team United States competes in the Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Heat 3 on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
16 of 16 — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 9
Daniel Romanchuk of Team United States competes in the Men's 800m - T54 heat on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The 2020 summer Paralympic Games took place in Tokyo, Japan from August 24th to September 5th . Over 4,000 Athletes with disabilities from 163 countries competed in 536 events in sports like Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Boccia and more. Check out the photo gallery to see athletes like Oksana Masters, Trenten Merrill, and Brittni Mason battle it out for the gold medal.