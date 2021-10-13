Senate Republicans release anti-crime proposals

Claiming that crime is escalating in Connecticut, state Senate Republicans today proposed making it easier to move some young people accused of crimes from juvenile court to adult court.

Underage defendants face more serious penalties if their cases are transferred to adult court. Republicans want more crimes to qualify for automatic transfers, including serious repeat juvenile offenders.

Under current law, some of the most serious charges against young people are automatically sent to adult court. GOP lawmakers want to alter the standards used by judges to determine if young people accused of carrying out other crimes should have their cases sent to adult court.

"We need to make sure that a juvenile that commits a horrible crime can get moved into the adult court," said Judiciary Committee Ranking Senate Republican John Kissel.

Kissel says under current law, young people accused of crimes like stalking or car theft might not be automatically transferred.

"If someone goes into your yard, your home, your garage, and steals something probably the second biggest asset a person has other than their home, your sense of security in your own home has now been undermined," Kissel said.

Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee Co-chair Gary Winfield says state's attorneys already have the option of asking a judge to send juvenile cases to adult court.

"I'm just unconvinced that putting juveniles into the adult system makes a lot of sense," Winfield said.

He disputed Republican claims that young people will get better services in adult court.

The proposal is part of a package of state senate Republican law enforcement plans.

The GOP lawmakers want to undo some police reform changes approved last year, in response to the death of George Floyd. The Republicans are want to alter part of the law dealing with qualified immunity for police officers.

They also want young people accused of a crime to go before a judge more quickly, and to be held in custody longer, when authorities are seeking a detention order.

Republican senators stress the importance of rehabilitative services for young people.

They say they will not throw money at law enforcement.

Many of the Republican ideas face an uncertain future in the General Assembly. Democrats have a majority in both chambers.