Prosecutors say a Bridgeport cop stole $500 from evidence

A Bridgeport police officer has resigned after investigators said he got caught pocketing evidence during a drug investigation.

The Fairfield State’s Attorney said inspectors in his office noticed $500 went missing from the car of a drug deal suspect during an investigation on Thursday.

A second inspector said he then saw Bridgeport Patrolman Christopher Martin pull a wad of cash from his sock and put it into his pants pocket. The cash matched the amount that was missing.

Martin was arrested on the spot and charged with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence. He posted a $10,000 bond.