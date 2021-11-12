© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Prosecutors say a Bridgeport cop stole $500 from evidence

Connecticut Public Radio | By Cassandra Basler
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

A Bridgeport police officer has resigned after investigators said he got caught pocketing evidence during a drug investigation.

The Fairfield State’s Attorney said inspectors in his office noticed $500 went missing from the car of a drug deal suspect during an investigation on Thursday.

A second inspector said he then saw Bridgeport Patrolman Christopher Martin pull a wad of cash from his sock and put it into his pants pocket. The cash matched the amount that was missing.

Martin was arrested on the spot and charged with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence. He posted a $10,000 bond.

Tags

NewsLatest News
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. She recently graduated with a Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship, which means she has two years to report on an issue anywhere in the world (she's still figuring out where she'd like to go). She grew up just north of Detroit, Michigan, where she worked for the local public radio affiliate. She also wrote about her adventures sampling the city cuisines for the first guidebook to be published in three decades, Belle Isle to 8 Mile: An Insider's Guide to Detroit. Before that, Cassandra studied English, German and Urban Studies at University of Michigan. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler
Related Content