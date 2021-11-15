Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case

A Connecticut judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The parents of several children sued Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step Monday of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies for failing to turn over documents to the parents' lawyers.

She said a hearing will be scheduled on how much in damages he will have to pay. Jones' lawyers have denied violating rules on turning over documents.




