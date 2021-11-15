© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST
Newtown Shooting Infowars Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
AP
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, radio host Alex Jones rallies pro Trump supporters outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, in Phoenix. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 5, 2021 declined to hear an appeal by the Infowars host and conspiracy theorist, who was fighting a Connecticut court sanction in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A Connecticut judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The parents of several children sued Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step Monday of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies for failing to turn over documents to the parents' lawyers.

She said a hearing will be scheduled on how much in damages he will have to pay. Jones' lawyers have denied violating rules on turning over documents.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Updated: November 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST
This post has been updated.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press