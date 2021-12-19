Without Bueckers, UConn Women fall to Louisville 69-64
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) in trouble as the Louisville Cardinals apply pressure in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena December 19, 2021 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) comes away with the ball in the first half in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena December 19, 2021 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Head coach Geno Auriemma gives instruction to UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) drives to the basket in the 4th quarter.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Injured UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) yells from the bench to encourage her team.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) is called for the charge over Louisville Cardinals guard Mykasa Robinson (5) in the 4th quarter.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Louisville Cardinals guard Kianna Smith (14) blocks a pass to UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20).
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) has her shot stopped by Louisville Cardinals guard Hailey Van Lith (10) in the 4th quarter.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) looking to pass in the 4th quarter as the UConn Huskies fall to the Louisville Cardinals 69-64.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) is in trouble in the 4th quarter as the UConn Huskies fall to the Louisville Cardinals 69-64 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena December 19, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) blocks a shot by UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) in the 4th quarter.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Injured UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20). The Huskies fell to the Louisville and UConn Huskies 69-64 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena December 19, 2021 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
After a strong first quarter and good defense, No. 7 UConn was holding a 7-point lead against No. 6 Louisville. Without four of their key players at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the Huskies put on a strong showing throughout the rest of the first half, and they closed the score to 28-25.
The teams offensive struggles became apparent in the 3rd quarter, and as the 4th quarter started the Cardinals outscored the Huskies with a smothering defense. Freshman guard Caroline Ducharme scored 24 points, 13 in the final quarter alone. Louisville stayed strong hitting 3-point shots down the stretch, with strong shooting from the free throw line to hold off a Huskies comeback.