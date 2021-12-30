State's 500,000 COVID-19 test kit deal fell through, causing delays

The first phase of Governor Ned Lamont's promised 3 million at-home COVID-19 test kits will not make its way to Connecticut, as expected. State officials had said Wednesday night that supply chain issues grounded the test shipment, but later confirmed Thursday evening that a purchase deal fell through.

Lamont told reporters Thursday evening in East Hartford that the test wholesaler did not make good on a purchase agreement with the state, but he says tests will be coming.

"We have alternative places we're going to start delivering rapid tests as soon as this weekend," Lamont said the state will make up for the shortfall on the failed order for 500,000 test kits "fast".

State officials say a purchase order was agreed on and the wholesaler company told them on a conference call that tests were being transferred from pallets, ready to go into the back of a plane.

Lamont told reporters that was a misrepresentation by the company, which he declined to name.

