News

State's 500,000 COVID-19 test kit deal fell through, causing delays

Connecticut Public Radio | By Cassandra Basler
Published December 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST
HomeTest Kits
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Home test kits sit ready for distribution as Hartford doles out COVID-19 test kits, while state shipments fell through. December 30, 2021 at Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch in Hartford, Connecticut.

The first phase of Governor Ned Lamont's promised 3 million at-home COVID-19 test kits will not make its way to Connecticut, as expected. State officials had said Wednesday night that supply chain issues grounded the test shipment, but later confirmed Thursday evening that a purchase deal fell through.

Lamont told reporters Thursday evening in East Hartford that the test wholesaler did not make good on a purchase agreement with the state, but he says tests will be coming.

"We have alternative places we're going to start delivering rapid tests as soon as this weekend," Lamont said the state will make up for the shortfall on the failed order for 500,000 test kits "fast".

State officials say a purchase order was agreed on and the wholesaler company told them on a conference call that tests were being transferred from pallets, ready to go into the back of a plane.

Lamont told reporters that was a misrepresentation by the company, which he declined to name.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler is a radio reporter and editor at Connecticut Public. She has covered juvenile justice, the opioid crisis, immigration, social justice and inequity. You can find her reporting in New Haven and Fairfield counties. She previously worked at WSHU Public Radio and her work has appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Here & Now.
