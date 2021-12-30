UConn wanted to cut their rowing team. These women fought back—and won.

Grace Johnson is a junior at the University of Connecticut. Prior to going to UConn, she says she wasn’t really athletic and definitely knew little about rowing. But today, that’s the opposite. She’s been on the UConn women’s rowing team for three years and it’s been the experience of a lifetime.

“That’s why when I found out the team would be cut I was disheartened. I still knew I had a couple years left of what could be fantastic rowing and getting better at something that I had just started doing,” Johnson said looking back at the day she found out UConn would be cutting the rowing program along with four other Division I sports.

But despite the scare, today she celebrates a major win for the team. This week, the university agreed to keep supporting the program at least until 2026 – an increase from a two year commitment announced in July. This new development comes after Johnson and 11 other team members filed a complaint in April against UConn for violating Title IX.

Title IX, established in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs or related activities that receive federal dollars. One of the requirements of Title IX is that the percentage of a school's male and female athletes must match the percentage of its male and female undergraduate students.

The suit found UConn was not fulfilling that requirement, especially when it moved to cut rowing. The university made the announcement to eliminate the program in 2020 as part of budget cuts to the athletic department.

“We are 18-22 year old women who don’t have any legal experience up against a really big university and so it was very daunting for all of us. But at the same time we all knew we had to try,” said Maggie Mlynek, another plaintiff on the complaint. “It’s about holding universities accountable for the gender equity they preach.”

The rowing team is the second largest women’s sport at the university. And with the settlement it’s expected to grow even more. In addition to the reinstatement, UConn has committed to investing in more equipment, recruiting, scholarships, coaching and more. All while making a pledge to work on title IX compliance.

“To have UConn agree to concrete steps over the next few years and a yearly review to actually come into compliance with IX is really awesome. That's the most exciting for me,” Mlynek said.

In a written email statement, UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the university is excited to have reached an agreement and the focus is now on supporting the team.

As for Johnson, she’s excited to see the team reach new heights.

“We’ve gotten 20 walk-ons so far this year. We’re focusing on getting better. Our coaches say we can get to be a top 20 team which would be awesome,” she added.

Mlynek, on the other hand, is now an alumnae. She’s the only alumnae on the suit. But she says she’s hopeful for the future. While the commitment is only until 2026, the university’s investment in the team seems promising.

“It’s everything and anything that a rowing program could ever need or want to become successful,” Mlynek said. “I am really excited to see where the team goes over the next few years.”