The hard-er way: Fairfield native Kristen Santos makes her first Olympic team by winning event she didn't have to compete in

Fairfield native Kristen Santos is going to her first Olympics: the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Santos won the 1500M event at the US Short Track speed skating Olympic Trials on December 18. That allows her to represent Team USA in multiple speed skating events at the Beijing Games.

But Santos didn’t have to compete to make the team.

“I wanted to feel like I earned my spot through Olympic Trials,” Santos said.

Santos had “medal contender status” and a doctor’s note for an injured ankle. But she gave up an automatic bid to get to the Olympics a harder way.

“I wanted to go through the experience, I had family coming in and all of that, so I decided to race and obviously it worked out pretty well,” Santos said.

She won the race.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images / Getty Images North America Kristen Santos leads the Women's 1500 A final during day 1 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on December 17, 2021 in Kearns, Utah.

2022 will be quite the year for Kristen Santos. She’s getting married and she’ll become an aunt to her sister’s newborn baby in addition to competing in her first Olympic Games.

Her recent performance at a World Cup event has boosted her confidence ahead of the Games.

“Something that I’ve been focusing a lot on is how I can prepare myself for the situations I was in there and making sure that when I’m at the Olympics and something similar happens, I know how to handle that,” Santos said.

Santos will compete in short track speed skating events during the Games: the 500M, 1000M 1500M and two relay events.

The Mental Health aspect

The Summer and Winter Olympics are just months apart due to the pandemic rather than the usual two-year separation. In 2021, American gymnast Simone Biles brought mental health to the forefront of athletics when she withdrew from the Team Gymnastic Finals at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Santos, the speed skater, said it showed just how strong Biles actually is. “I saw Simone Biles as this untouchable human being,” Santos said. “In my mind, nothing could bring her down. Nothing can get to her. What Simone Biles did was amazing.”

Santos said Biles inspired her to focus on her mental health ahead of her speed skating races.

“I get really nervous. I tend to doubt myself,” Santos said. “I tend to put other people on this high pedestal that I’m against and put myself on a low one. It can be really draining.”

Santos said a previous Olympic Trials experience where she had nothing to lose gave her a mental edge. She’d been cut from the team after suffering an injury and didn’t believe she’d be able to compete in those trials. But, she did despite needing a hand cast and teammates to dress her for the race.

This time around, she won at trials and earned her spot on the US Olympic team.