Sweeney’s return, Marino’s medal highlight early Connecticut competition in Beijing Games

Emily Sweeney, one of several athletes representing Connecticut in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that opened Friday, crashed Monday in her return to Olympic sliding.

“That was hard. So, tomorrow I’ll hit the reset button,” Sweeney told a reporter who asked her about getting back on the sled for another run Tuesday despite being well off the pace.

“Right now, it’s just a tough one,” she said.

The Suffield luger had returned to the Olympics after a devastating crash four years ago. Sweeney’s bid to medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics ended when she broke her neck and back in a horrific crash.

"I think the more important part of my story for myself at least is that I'm still here," Sweeney recently said to a group of reporters including NPR’s Brian Mann. "I made it back, I made it through all of those things. It was incredibly challenging."

Monday’s crash has her behind. Sweeney’s now in 28th place in the Women’s Olympic Luge competition.

She could race in Thursday’s team relay competition, but she’d have to be selected by coaches ahead of all her American teammates to be the one female singles luger on the four-person team.

Kristen Santos, a graduate of Fairfield Warde High School, also struggled Monday. She missed a shot at a gold medal when she fell during the 500M Women’s Short Track speed-skating competition.

Santos is competing in her first Olympic Games. She spoke to Connecticut Public in December after qualifying “ the hard way ,” giving up an automatic berth on Team USA to get on the team with an outright win in the 1500M event of the U.S. short track speed-skating time trials on December 18.

She does have several events outstanding, including the event she won at time trials, the Women’s 1500M.

Luger Tucker West is not in his first Olympic Games, but his third at just 26 years old. Like in prior years, West failed to medal in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. He did finish 13th, his best finish yet.

Finally, a Connecticut athlete is responsible for Team USA’s very first Olympic medal of 2022 for Team USA. Julia Marino, a snowboarder from Westport, won a silver medal Saturday in Women’s Slopestyle.