Children's advocates decry Connecticut plan to reopen a former youth prison

Children’s advocates are pushing back on Governor Ned Lamont’s plans to reopen a former youth prison facility as part of his proposed legislation to keep illegal guns off the streets.

Christina Quaranta, the executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said Lamont’s plan would increase harassment and prosecution of youth in the state.

“If Connecticut wants to keep touting the line that we are a progressive state when it comes to youth and adult legal system and justice, reopening the training school absolutely is about 100 steps back,” Quaranta said.

The Connecticut Juvenile Training School opened in 2001, but closed four years ago under former Governor Dannel Malloy due to a decline in juvenile and young adult arrests.

Quaranta said Lamont should consider meeting with other organizations to find a better solution.

“We need to think about how we can better invest in young people,” said Quaranta. “That’s instead of saying that the best thing that we can do for young people is lock them up if we’re just going to reopen a closed prison that was closed for a reason.”

Lawmakers will take up the governor’s proposal and several others when the new session begins on Wednesday.

