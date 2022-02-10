Connecticut’s Jacobellis and Chen win gold at Olympics

Some Connecticut athletes have already claimed gold for Team USA at the Winter Games in Beijing. Roxbury native Lindsey Jacobellis clinched in the women’s snowboard cross competition, while Yale University student Nathan Chen brought home the gold in figure skating.

The 22-year-old Chen became the seventh man to win gold for the United States in men's singles skating. He dazzled with a stunning performance in which he skated to a medley from the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

“Truly, I never imagined that I’d be able to make this far in my career,” Chen said. “To be able to go to two Olympics and then of course having the opportunity that I had today really means the world. I still have to take a little bit more time to process everything.”

For 36-year-old Jacobellis, the win was 16 years in the making. She nearly captured the gold at the 2006 games in Italy, but a mistimed jump cost her that opportunity. A five-time Olympian, Jacobellis now has a gold medal to her name.

Roxbury First Selectman Patrick Roy said the win had many in her small hometown buzzing with excitement.

“She’s done an amazing thing,” Roy said. “She’s been through it a couple of times. We’re just very, very proud to support her and glad for her accomplishment.”

Roy said the town is planning on holding a celebration for Jacobellis when she returns from China.

