Madison's Zachary Donohue wins bronze medal in last dance with Madison Hubbell

Madison’s Zachary Donohue won a bronze medal in ice dancing on Monday during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He and partner Madison Hubbell scored a 130.89, placing third in the free dance event.

The two skated for the last time in an 11-year partnership. When it was over, they hugged and then saluted the crowd.

Donohue said the games will always be a highlight in their career. "I think the Olympics hold some of the most special memories,” Donohue said during a post-competition interview on NBC’s The Today Show Monday. “It’s the event we all dream to get to," he said. "There’s something very special about being on Olympic ice and what it means to represent, not only all of your hard work, but also your country.”

The duo also competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, but finished five points off the podium.

Donohue grew up in Madison. According to Team USA, he lives in Montreal now.

The Madison Chamber of Commerce told Connecticut Public Radio that there are currently no plan to bring Donohue back to the town in celebration of his success in Beijing.

