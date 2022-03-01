Voters in Hartford, Windsor decide who will replace Connecticut state Rep. Brandon McGee in 5th District

Voters in Connecticut's 5th House district, which includes Hartford and Windsor, are heading to the polls Tuesday for a special election. The election will decide who will represent the district after Democratic state Rep. Brandon McGee left the legislature before the session started in January to take a job with Gov. Ned Lamont’s reelection campaign.

Democrat Maryam Khan and Republican Charles Jackson are running — along with two petitioning candidates — to fill the rest of the term, which runs through January 2023.

Khan, 33, is on the Windsor Board of Education. In accepting the Democratic nomination, Khan noted she is the first Muslim woman to be endorsed by a major party for the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Jackson — who turned 51 in January — ran against McGee in the 2020 House election. Jackson has been cross-endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties

McGee, 37, has served the district since 2013. He is a past chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and was the House Chair of the Housing Committee.

