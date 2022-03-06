© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

UConn cruises past Marquette into 18th straight conference tournament final

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Joe AmonAyannah Brown
Published March 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
1 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Evina Westbrook (22) of the UConn Huskies scores during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) of the UConn Huskies gets her hands on the tipoff ball during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and the UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
3 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Azzi Fudd (35) of the UConn Huskies defends against Marquette during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies during a time out of the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Christyn Williams (13) of the UConn Huskies drives during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
6 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
UConn Huskies marching band in the stands during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and the UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
7 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Aaliyah Edwards (3) of the UConn Huskies goes for a ball during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
8 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) of the UConn Huskies goes up for a shot againstLiza Karlen (32) of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
9 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Evina Westbrook (22) of the UConn Huskies drives down the lane during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
10 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Marquette
Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies during a time out of the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between UConn Huskies and Marquette Golden Eagles on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
11 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Aaliyah Edwards (3) and Azzi Fudd (35) of the UConn Huskies after a win under the basket during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
12 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Christyn Williams (13) of the UConn Huskies during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
13 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Lauren Van Kleunen (42) of the Marquette Golden Eagles goes up against Dorka Juhasz (14) of the UConn Huskies during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and the UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
14 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
A sleeping baby courtside prior to the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
15 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Evina Westbrook (22) of the UConn Huskies goes up for a shot during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
16 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Karissa McLaughlin (12) of the Marquette Golden Eagles attempts a basket as Azzi Fudd (35) defends during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
17 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Dorka Juhasz (14) of the UConn Huskies celebrates after scoring during the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
18 of 18  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Marquette v UConn
Karissa McLaughlin (12) of the Marquette Golden Eagles on the bench during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

Evina Westbrook said that her University of Connecticut women’s basketball team wasn’t clicking on offense during Sunday’s Big East Tournament semifinal against Marquette University, but it did have two things going for it: aggressive defense and a deeper rotation.

“That first five is out there and then, that second five comes in,” Westbook said. “It’s really hard for a team like Marquette. They’re only playing 7, 8 people. They’re already tired.”

Nine UConn players logged at least 15 minutes in a 71-51 erasing of Marquette Sunday. The win put UConn in its 18th straight conference tournament final, giving it a shot at its ninth straight conference tournament championship.

Head coach Geno Auriemma said he’s more excited about how the team looks now than the fact that the Huskies have entered their 18th straight Big East Tournament championship game.

“It’s taken a long time to get back there,” Auriemma told reporters after the game. “We’ve never taken [conference tournament success] for granted but I know when I see it and I know a lot of people watching were like ‘this is what I’m used to seeing UConn do in past years’.”

The Huskies were short on talent earlier in the season when sophomore Paige Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd missed time due to injury, causing the team to go 3-4 in a seven-game stretch.

But now that the team is healthy, it’s back to being dominant. Depth was key to UConn stopping a 7-2 spurt by Marquette in the second half of Sunday’s game. That’s when Westbrook, a senior, drilled two three-point baskets to put away Marquette for good.

“Our defense really held it down and I feel like we’re really starting to understand ourselves defensively and it’s coming together at the right time,” said Westbrook, who scored a team-high 14 points for UConn.

Marquette shot 31 percent from the field and was edged in defensive rebounds 33-23. Overall, Marquette scored just 51 points a day after it put up 105 in a quarterfinal win against DePaul University.

“Their physicality gets people out of their offense and makes it harder to get the ball on the wings and just pushes you out more in the post,” said Marquette guard Karissa McLaughlin, who scored 15 points Sunday.

UConn advanced to the Big East Tournament final against the team it beat last year to win the conference. The Huskies beat Marquette 73-39 a year ago.

They’ll next play Villanova University, who beat Seton Hall University on Sunday evening 64-55. The Big East Tournament final tips at 8 p.m. Monday inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

Tags

News UConnbasketball
