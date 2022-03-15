Senator Blumenthal: U.S. should provide 'whatever tools Ukrainians need to stay in the fight'

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress Wednesday, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says he expects a request for additional air defenses.

"His case is compelling," Blumenthal said. "He needs those air defenses. Whatever tools Ukrainians need to stay in the fight, we should provide."

The senator said the U.S. should send additional weapons and supplies to Ukraine, and put more sanctions on Russian banks.

But Blumenthal says U.S. troops should not be sent to Ukraine.

Blumenthal recently visited Poland near the Ukraine border, where a flood of refugees have arrived, fleeing a Russian attack.

