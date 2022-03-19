© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Bueckers confident as UConn moves past Mercer to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Joe AmonAyannah Brown
Published March 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
1 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies forward Piath Gabriel #32 goes to the basket during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd #35 hits one of her three 3 pointers during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme #33 heads up court after a steal during the UConn Huskies first round win of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 goes to the basket and lead the team with 13 points during the UConn Huskies first round win in the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 drives for a loose ball against Mercer Bears guard Erin Houpt #5 during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 grabs a rebound from Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus #21 during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 secures a loose ball during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz #14 deflects a shot during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies Mascot Johnathan and the UConn Pep Band, at the UConn versus the Mercer game for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Ayannah Brown
10 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
Paige Bueckers (5) of the UConn Huskies puts on the pressure with Azzi Fudd (15) against Mercer during the first quarter. Huskies versus the Mercer Bears for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Ayannah Brown
11 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl #10 stuffs Mercer Bears forward Lauren McNamara-Clement #40 during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
12 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 on the court for her first start since coming back from her injury during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
13 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
The UConn Women's Basketball team in a group huddle during a timeout in the 3rd quarter with coach Geno Auriemma.
Ayannah Brown
14 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 goes to the basket from underneath during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
15 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl #10 heads up court after a steal during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon
16 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
Caroline Ducharme (33) on the offense in the bottom of the third quarter during the UConn Huskies versus the Mercer Bears for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Ayannah Brown
17 of 17  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 airborne on defense during the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.
Joe Amon

University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, the 2020-21 AP Women’s Player of the Year, returned to the starting lineup in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first round blowout of Mercer University.

Bueckers missed 19 games earlier in the season due to a leg fracture. She’s played in five games since February 25, but she hadn’t start in a game until Saturday’s 83-38 win.

“Getting my body prepared, my mind prepared—in the last 10 days, I really locked-in on that and that’s helped me gain confidence in my movements and what I’m doing on the court,” Bueckers, who had 12 points, five assists, and two steals Saturday, said after the game.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said he wanted Bueckers to “get her mind right” after the team’s last game, a victory over Villanova University in the Big East conference Tournament championship game. Auriemma had Bueckers in for 25 minutes Saturday, the longest time Bueckers has played in a game since her return from injury. Auriemma says he likely won’t restrict her minutes going forward.

“Initially we did when she was first coming back, but right now I just kind of go by what I see and what it feels like and what I think — trying to read her mind and trying to read her body language,” he said.
NCAA Tournament Round 1
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 walks onto the court as a starter for the UConn Huskies first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the Mercer Bears at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 19, 2022.

Overall, Auriemma felt the Huskies weren’t able to get going on offense Saturday until the second quarter and that when the offense did finally get going, it was because of UConn’s play on defense. The Huskies forced a total of 21 turnovers. At one point in the game, the Huskies went on a 20-0 run. That was part of a third quarter where UConn didn’t let Mercer score a point.

“We take pride here in putting our defense first and letting the offense come after that, so just being able to lock-in and no matter what team we’re playing, no matter what round it is, we’re just focused on that,” Bueckers said after the game about Saturday’s stifling defensive effort.

Saturday’s NCAA Tournament matchup with Mercer was played in Storrs. That’s where Monday’s second round game will take place. The Huskies will face the University of Central Florida on Monday.

News
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon
Ayannah Brown
See stories by Ayannah Brown