Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto says Joe Biden is 'the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party'

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published May 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT
Steve Obsitnik and an adviser, Ben Proto, watching the convention tally.
MARK PAZNIOKAS
/
CTMIRROR.ORG
Steve Obsitnik and an adviser, Ben Proto, watching the convention tally.

Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto visited with "All Things Considered," and touched on a wide ranging list of topics--including the difficulty of his first year on the job, the GOP's strategy this election season, and whether it matters or not if President Joe Biden is to blame for rising prices.

The last 12 minutes of our discussion featured a spirited back-and-forth on whether Democrats were right to tell school board members to call the police if they felt threatened at school board meetings, whether it makes sense for GOP candidates to focus on social issues like Critical Race Theory and transgender athletes, and why many in the GOP distrust the media.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith