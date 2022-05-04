Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto says Joe Biden is 'the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party'

Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto visited with "All Things Considered," and touched on a wide ranging list of topics--including the difficulty of his first year on the job, the GOP's strategy this election season, and whether it matters or not if President Joe Biden is to blame for rising prices.

The last 12 minutes of our discussion featured a spirited back-and-forth on whether Democrats were right to tell school board members to call the police if they felt threatened at school board meetings, whether it makes sense for GOP candidates to focus on social issues like Critical Race Theory and transgender athletes, and why many in the GOP distrust the media.