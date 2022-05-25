© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

In Photos: In the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, a small town grieves

Connecticut Public Radio
Published May 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, a small community about an hour from the Mexican border, is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America.
TOPSHOT-US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years.

.

TOPSHOT-US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as state troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

.

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
Law enforcement officers speak to a man outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

.

Texas School-Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
/
AP
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

.

Texas School Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
/
AP
Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

.
Texas School Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
/
AP
A Texas state police officer walks outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

.

CORRECTION APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
/
AP
The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves 21 Dead Including Shooter
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
The home of suspected gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is cordoned off with police tape on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves 21 Dead Including Shooter
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

.

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
A journalist reports the news outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where people gather to mourn, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 19 Dead
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

.

TOPSHOT-US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 19 Dead
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
A person sits next to a vehicle outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

.

Texas-School-Shooting-Sports-Reax Athletics Mariners Baseball
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
AP
Seattle Mariners players stand on the field before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

.

Chris Murphy
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., speaks with media before taking to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanding that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut died on Dec. 14, 2012.

.

Texas School Shooting
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
/
AP
An American flag flies at half-staff at the White House, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Washington, to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Tags

News schools
