News In Photos: In the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, a small town grieves Connecticut Public Radio Published May 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images / AFPA woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, a small community about an hour from the Mexican border, is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America. ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images / AFPA girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. . ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images / AFPPeople sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as state troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. . ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images / AFPLaw enforcement officers speak to a man outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. . Dario Lopez-Mills/AP / APEmergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. . Dario Lopez-Mills/AP / APLaw enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. . Dario Lopez-Mills/AP / APA Texas state police officer walks outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. . Dario Lopez-Mills/AP / APThe archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. . Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Getty Images North AmericaThe home of suspected gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is cordoned off with police tape on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. . Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Getty Images North AmericaPeople become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. . ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images / AFPA journalist reports the news outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where people gather to mourn, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. . Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images North AmericaA family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. . ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images / AFPFamilies hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. . Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images North AmericaA person sits next to a vehicle outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. . Ted S. Warren/AP / APSeattle Mariners players stand on the field before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. . J. Scott Applewhite/AP / APSen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., speaks with media before taking to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanding that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut died on Dec. 14, 2012. . Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP / APAn American flag flies at half-staff at the White House, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Washington, to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.