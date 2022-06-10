Here's a look at Juneteenth celebrations across Connecticut

Juneteenth is being recognized throughout Connecticut this year — the first year that it is both an official federal and state holiday. The June 19 holiday will be recognized on Monday, June 20, since the date falls on a weekend.

But events honoring the holiday, marking the end of enslavement in the United States, extend throughout the month of June.

Here's a list of events honoring Juneteenth in Connecticut:



Berlin

June 18

Berlin-Peck Memorial Library, 234 Kensington Rd.

berlinpeck.org/events/juneteenth-2022

Vietnam Veteran and Retired Hartford Fire Department Captain Steven Harris will give a keynote address. A representative from Discovering Amistad, an organization that teaches the lessons of the 1839 Amistad Uprising to advance racial and social justice, will also present to the crowd. Visitors will also learn about Berlin's abolitionists, possible Underground Railroad sites and the Berlin Historical Society's Wide Awake lantern project.

Bloomfield

June 18

First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave.Blue Hills Fire Dept., 1021 Blue Hills Ave.

A parade will step off from First Cathedral at 11 a.m. to the Blue Hills Fire Dept. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at the conclusion of the parade.

Bloomfield Public Library’s McMahon-Wintonbury branch, 1015 Blue Hills Ave.

Alika Hope and The Ray of Hope Project will perform at the library at 1 p.m. with free ice cream for anyone with a library card.

June 19

Blue Hills Fire Dept., 1021 Blue Hills Ave.

bluehillsfire.org

Join the Blue Hills Fire Department and town councilor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown for a community cookout from 2 to 6 p.m.

Video: Juneteenth around Connecticut in 2020

Bridgeport

June 9 - June 12

Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave.

bijoutheatrect.spacecrafted.com

The theater will host "Puppet Village: Puppets And Poetry For Youth" on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. The event is free.

On Friday, June 10, the theater will show the 2021 documentary "Summer Of Soul" chronicling the music and civil rights movement at the Harlem Cultural Festival in Mount Morris Park in 1969 — the same summer as Woodstock — at 8 p.m. The screening is free.

The film "Homecoming," directed by Charlene Gilbert, will be shown Sunday, June 12, at 1 p.m. The film documents the lives of rural Black farmers in the South post-slavery and the struggle for land. Gilbert weaves her own childhood growing up in Georgia with historical context. The showing is free but registration is required. There will be a soul food brunch from Queen's Delight Cafe for $5 before the film at noon.

June 11

Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke

https://fb.me/e/1q6BuXDbP

The Juneteenth Parade of Fairfield County and Harambee Festival will start at 11 a.m. featuring music, crafts and author presentations. Last year, the event featured more than 100 representatives of minority-owned businesses.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

East Hartford

June 18

East Hartford Town Green, 1074 Main St.

https://fb.me/e/1xEPYBte6

Vendors, food trucks, entertainment, a bounce house, face painting and storytelling presentations are scheduled for the town’s first Juneteenth Celebration between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is presented by the Town of East Hartford, East Hartford Parks and Recreation, the Committee on Culture and Fine Arts and the East Hartford Black Caucus.

Enfield

June 19

Enfield Town Green, North Main Street

facebook.com/events/665063297914093

A Juneteenth Festival featuring Hartford Poet Laureate Frederick Douglass Knowles II and music, vendors and food trucks is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Farmington

June 25

Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Rd.

hillstead.org/event/juneteenth/

The art of regional Black artists will be on display at a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at an outdoor event with food, music and family activities.



Hartford

June 11

Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St.

chs.org/

The Connecticut Historical Society Museum and Library offers a behind-the-scenes tour displaying its collection of exhibits representing the Black experience in Connecticut on June 11 from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 3 p.m.

Burr Mall, between Wadsworth and City Hall, Main Street

https://www.amistadcenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-family-day

Music from Hartford-based Afro-funk fusion ensemble band Lost Tribe and African drummer Alvin Carter Jr., storytelling by Andre Keitt and Anne Cubberly’s famous giant puppets highlight Juneteenth Family Day on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m. presented by The Amistad Center for Art & Culture and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

The Russell, 187 Allyn St.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. presents a “Jubilee: The Official Juneteenth Block Party Celebration" on June 11 starting at 5 p.m. with live music until 10 p.m. The cost is $45 and $50 with after-party. African or Ankara summer attire is required.

June 15

Artists Collective, 1200 Albany Ave.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-week-the-ties-that-bind-tickets-354616586757?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

A community conversation about the history and future of Greater Hartford's Black community, titled "The Ties That Bind," will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bloomfield Town Councilor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown will give opening remarks.

June 16

Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St.

https://chs.org/event/dexterslab/

Dexter’s Lab, led by drummer Dexter Pettaway, will perform a free, outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. Hartford singer, songwriter and actress Jedda Williams will be making a special presentation in honor of Juneteenth. Visitors are encourage to come inside to view artifacts from the CHS collection that help tell the story of African-American history in Connecticut.

June 19

Bushnell Park, Trinity Street

https://www.amistadcenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-in-the-park

The city of Hartford’s 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place at the Black Lives Matter street mural in Bushnell Park from 1 to 6 p.m. Attractions include live music, art, food trucks and children's activities.



Hebron

June 18

Peters House at Burnt Hill Park, 150 East St.

https://fb.me/e/1H82hE0Ck

A Juneteenth Celebration with presentations, games, crafts, story walk, interactive drumming and an archaeological dig for children age 6 and older. Evae Peart, Nia Arts, Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum & Dance Corp will perform. The event is free and takes place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The celebration is billed as Hebron's first Juneteenth event by The Hebron Coalition on Diversity and Equity.



Mystic

June 19

Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave.

mysticseaport.org/events/juneteenth/

Mystic Seaport and Discovering Amistad present Juneteenth Freedom Day from 3 to 5 p.m. A Djembe drum call will start things off at 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., there will be a panel discussion titled “Juneteenth: Exploring the Legacy of Slavery.” A brief Harambee ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m. followed by tours of the replica of the schooner Amistad, with lessons about the shipboard rebellion and the captives’ Supreme Court victory. The event ends with

a concert by Cape Verdean musicians.



New Britain

June 18

New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St.

nbmaa.org/events/juneteenth-2022.

A Juneteenth Community Day is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring performances by the New Britain High School drumline and jazz band, Jenee Shree, Belle & the Sons, Grace Poetic Souldier, Aaron St. Louis, Michael “The Chief” Peterson, Goddess, FriendZWorldMusic. Children's activities include a scavenger hunt.



New Haven

The Official Juneteenth Coalition of Greater New Haven, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas and the New Haven Museum will host the city's ninth annual Juneteenth Celebration.

June 17

New Haven Free Public Library, 133 Elm St.

https://www.artidea.org/juneteenth

Events kick off on Friday, June 17 with a meet and greet at the Stetson Library with local and national leaders and artists.

June 18

New Haven Green

The Juneteenth flag will be raised on the New Haven Green Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. Jesse "Cheese" Hameen II and the Bronx-based Bambara Drum & Dance Ensemble will perform followed by Gospel singers Pam Brooks-Campbell and Gabriel Abdul-Karim on the New Haven Green at 7 p.m.

June 19

New Haven Green

African wares and items will be on sale on the New Haven Green on Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m. A seven-mile ride taking bikers through key historical landmarks will start from the green at 2 p.m. led by Michael Twitty of New Haven’s Black & Brown Soul Cyclists. The festival and coalition recognize members of the New Haven community who have served New Haven’s Black community during an annual Elder Honoring ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on the green.

Yale Repertory Theatre, 1120 Chapel St.

Author, chef, and food justice activist Bryant Terry will discuss his 2022 James Beard nominated books 'Black Food: Stories, Art' and 'Recipes from Across the African Diaspora and Vegetable Kingdom' at 3 p.m.

June 20

Stetson Library, 197 Dixwell Ave.

The Artsucation Academy Network will present "Africa Is Me!" featuring dance classes, drumming workshops and activities for children about the history of Juneteenth. The event ends with a mini-parade.



New London

June 10 and June 11

Hempsted Houses, 11 Hempsted St.

ctlandmarks.org/properties/hempsted-houses/

The Hempsted Houses will host a Juneteenth Film Screening & Campfire Discussion on Friday, June 10 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. A screening of “The Slave Narrative of Willie Moe,” a work of historical fiction, will be followed by a community conversation.

A Juneteenth Festival will take place at The Hempsted House and the surrounding neighborhood in New London on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The festival will feature music, dance, crafts and children's activities.

June 18

City Pier, 1 Waterfront Park

Sunday, June 18 the staff of the Hempsted House will give a guided tour on the Thames River Heritage Water Taxi leaving from City Pier. The tour includes history of fugitive slaves, a Revolutionary patriot, Black governors, whalers and the Amistad and will visit an early Mamacoke settlement, native fishing grounds and Fort Trumbull.



Old Lyme

June 18

Florence Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St.

florencegriswoldmuseum.org/calendar/

Jazz and poetry Juneteenth event from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring music by the Nat Reeves Jazz Quartet and readings by the Witness Stones Poets Marilyn Nelson, Kate Rushin, Rhonda Ward, and Antoinette Brim-Bell. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs

Visitors are also encouraged to walk along Lyme Street outside of the museum to view Witness Stones marking former sites of enslavement and indentured servitude.

Witness Stones: Commemorating The Lives of Enslaved People In Connecticut

Waterbury

June 16

Silas Bronson Library, 267 Grand St.

bronsonlibrary.org/programs

Musician Conroy Warren will perform jazz, reggae and calypso with his band at 6 p.m.

June 18

Hamilton Park, 110 Hamilton Park Rd.

facebook.com/greaterwaterbury.naacp.50

Thirty local, Black-owned businesses will set up shop as Waterbury digital radio station POWER 203FM provides the music at the third annual Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 7 p.m.

June 19

Silas Bronson Library, 267 Grand St.

bronsonlibrary.org/programs

The Waterbury NAACP is holding a remembrance service at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Silas Bronson Library in downtown Waterbury. The site was the city’s first burial ground which included a plot for enslaved people, going back as far as the 1700s.



West Hartford

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

June 19

Blue Back Square, Memorial Road

The West Hartford Community Juneteenth Celebration will be from noon to 4 p.m. Mayor Shari Cantor will address the crowd introducing preacher the Rev. Fredd L. Ward III and keynote speeches by state Reps. Stephanie Thomas, D-Norwalk, and Tammy Exum, D-West Hartford. A Witness Stones Project installation is scheduled.



Windsor

June 16

Windsor Art Center, 40 Mechanic St.

windsorartcenter.org

An open-mic event of story telling, poetry and music at the Windsor Art Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

June 17

Windsor Town Hall, 275 Broad St.

constantcontactpages.com/su/3KGyX5v

Black History Jeopardy has become an annual event in Windsor. Kevin Washington and Kevin Booker, Jr. host the team competition.

June 19

Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave.

fb.me/e/1BMobUhZw

The Rev. David W. Massey hosts a community church service at 10 a.m. celebrating Juneteenth and Father's Day.

Windsor Town Green

constantcontactpages.com/cu/U2idx1D?fbclid=IwAR0R9zrmI_LgOAkeUXnSqKIs_vbAQmj98J-dLLTXF8p3LNio34fVBsvJLag

Entertainment, music and dancing highlight a community picnic on the green from 1 to 4 p.m.

Contact us

Let us know if we missed an event in your community: jwelch@ctpublic.org

Sources: Connecticut Public research; assorted websites.

