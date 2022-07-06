© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Now that monkeypox is here, should we be worried?

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published July 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
monkeypox symptoms

Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported discovering the first case of Monkeypox in Connecticut.

The afflicted is a man in his 40’s who is isolating at his home in New Haven.

Joining "All Things Considered" to tell us how worried we should be about monkeypox was University of New Haven Professor of Epidemiology, Dr. Jessica Holzer.

While she's not surprised about the disease reaching Connecticut, Dr. Holzer reminds us that monkeypox is not Covid.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
