Now that monkeypox is here, should we be worried?

Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported discovering the first case of Monkeypox in Connecticut.

The afflicted is a man in his 40’s who is isolating at his home in New Haven.

Joining "All Things Considered" to tell us how worried we should be about monkeypox was University of New Haven Professor of Epidemiology, Dr. Jessica Holzer.

While she's not surprised about the disease reaching Connecticut, Dr. Holzer reminds us that monkeypox is not Covid.