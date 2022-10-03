Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Connecticut on Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday.

She’s slated to appear in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood.

The topic of the discussion will be women’s reproductive rights.

Hayes is in the middle of a re-election campaign against Republican challenger George Logan.

In an e-mailed statement, Hayes said she welcomed the Vice President’s visit.

“The upcoming visit will highlight federal action being taken to defend access to reproductive care. During a time when the rights of women are being threatened, having the full support of the Biden-Harris Administration is critical in paving a way forward where every woman has the freedom to make her own healthcare decisions,” Hayes said.

In an email to the Central community, CCSU president Dr. Zulma Toro said that Harris’ advance team was already on campus making preparations for the visit.

She said a limited number of tickets will be made available for students, staff, and faculty.

“Although we do not yet have all the details, we do know she will take part in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights,” Toro said. “As a public university that embraces open discourse no matter one’s politics, we are pleased to have an opportunity to showcase our campus at the national level, and we look forward to welcoming the Vice President.”