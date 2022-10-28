© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages

By Ebong Udoma // WSHU
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
work.jpg
YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG
/
Charles Morrison, 17, junior, left, watches Talyn Walsh, 16, junior, TIG welding at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School.

87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council.

The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage.

The manufacturers who responded to the survey said they are experiencing a lack of skilled applicants and this is their greatest obstacle to growth.

That means they have the markets but not enough workers to produce the goods.

However, two thirds of them reported profits in 2021. That’s up from 64% who reported profits in 2020. 69% expect a profit this year and only 6% expect losses.

The survey of 3,700 top executives from across the state was conducted in July and August.

Tags
News New England News Collaborative
Ebong Udoma // WSHU
See stories by Ebong Udoma // WSHU

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content