© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter has been arrested

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST

A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.

Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who had been following media coverage of the case recognized him and called 911. Bystander and officer body camera videos show police swarming the scene and taking him into custody without incident.

Francisquini was arrested under a warrant charging him with murder in the Nov. 18 killing of his daughter, Camilla, in Naugatuck. A reward in the case had recently been increased to $25,000 from $10,000.

It was not immediately clear if Francisquini has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Public defenders representing him in other cases have not returned messages seeking comment.

“There’s a sense of relief that a dangerous criminal has been taken into custody and brought off the street,” Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said at a news conference Friday evening.

Police allege Francisquini killed the girl and later got into an argument with the child’s mother. A motive has not been released. The girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, the chief medical examiner’s office said.

Court records show Francisquini was on parole for a 2012 assault conviction, and authorities said he cut off an electronic monitoring device from his ankle after the killing. He also was free on bail in several pending criminal cases involving carjacking, assault and other charges, court records show.

Naugatuck police said Saturday would have been Camilla’s first birthday. A vigil was planned on the Naugatuck Green late Saturday afternoon.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate