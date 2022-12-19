Revived UConn, hot Marshall play in Myrtle Beach Bowl

For the first time in seven years, the University of Connecticut’s football team plays in a collegiate bowl game.

The Huskies take on Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in South Carolina today at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Huskies had won just four games combined the previous three seasons before going 6-6 in Jim Mora Jr.'s first year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

“What a thrill for all of us to feel all of this energy and excitement for UConn nation,” Mora said to hundreds of fans greeting the team on a boardwalk in South Carolina. “It is incredibly awesome just to have this type of support down in Myrtle Beach where we’ve had a good couple of days.”

Mora spoke at a pep rally that was one of several events UConn put on this weekend for fans making the trip down to the beach from Connecticut. There were also gatherings at a bar and grill for the football fans to watch men’s and women’s basketball games.

Meanwhile back home in Connecticut, there will be bowl game watch parties for UConn fans at Kinsmen Brewing Company on Canal Street in Milldale and on Front St. in Hartford at Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ.

This story contains information from the Associated Press. The story will be updated.