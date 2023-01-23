© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New London approves $40 million for construction of new community center

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST
The new community center will feature an indoor pool, two basketball courts, classrooms, and a community kitchen.
Finlay McWalter
/
Wikimedia commons
The new community center will feature an indoor pool, two basketball courts, classrooms, and a community kitchen.

New London’s City Council has approved $40 million for construction on a new community center. The project is expected to begin in the next two months.

The project will be completed in three phases and is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

The $40 million currently approved for the project only covers phase one — which includes construction of the building.

New London’s Office of Development and Planning Director Felix Reyes said the city already has $35 million, and will raise funds for the remaining $5 million.

“The project is still $40 million,” Reyes said. “It came in at a lot more than we planned. However, we continue to operate in the mindset that we will build what we promised at the beginning.”

The new community center will boast a sports gymnasium with two basketball courts, conference rooms, a fitness center, classrooms and a swimming pool.

Revenue for the center will come from membership fees, which will be determined by a sliding scale based on household income.

Copyright 2023 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags
Latest News
Molly Ingram

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content