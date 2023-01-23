New London approves $40 million for construction of new community center

New London’s City Council has approved $40 million for construction on a new community center. The project is expected to begin in the next two months.

The project will be completed in three phases and is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

The $40 million currently approved for the project only covers phase one — which includes construction of the building.

New London’s Office of Development and Planning Director Felix Reyes said the city already has $35 million, and will raise funds for the remaining $5 million.

“The project is still $40 million,” Reyes said. “It came in at a lot more than we planned. However, we continue to operate in the mindset that we will build what we promised at the beginning.”

The new community center will boast a sports gymnasium with two basketball courts, conference rooms, a fitness center, classrooms and a swimming pool.

Revenue for the center will come from membership fees, which will be determined by a sliding scale based on household income.

