One year later: Killingly parents still await decision on a school mental health center

Several parents and residents in Killingly are demanding answers from the state school board after no action has been made regarding their complaint filed over the need for a school based mental health clinic.

Advocates traveled to the state Capitol in Hartford to mark one year since the complaint was filed with the State Board of Education, after an investigation found the school board failed to meet the mental health needs of Killingly students by rejecting plans for the health center.

The complaint followed a 2021 survey by the nonprofit Southeastern Regional Action Council. It found that of 449 Killingly students, 14.7% have seriously considered attempting suicide while 18.2% reported they’ve hurt themselves on purpose.

The Killingly Public School Administration soon afterwards partnered with Generations Family Health Center to bring on-site mental health services for students at Killingly High School at no cost, but it was rejected by the Board of Education, citing concerns about parental notice.

Generations said this is not true and that parental or guardian consent is required for all services, including medication prescriptions.

Julia Revellese, a former Killingly High School student, said she left Killingly because there weren’t any mental health resources for her when she was struggling. Revellese had to go to a magnet school nearby to get the help she needed.

“When you are mentally ill, being a student in a high school full of 800 students, it’s hard to even feel comfortable in class alone. So those who are struggling mentally, obviously are not learning how they should be,” Revellese said.

“And if the board’s ultimate goal is to invest in every student’s education, then neglecting their mental needs is not helping them receive an equitable education.”

Christine Rosati Randall, a parent and one of the 50 people who signed the original complaint, said she’s concerned there is still not adequate mental health services for students.

“If you’re sitting in the classroom, you can feel the anxiety in the room, and it affects everyone. If you go to the ladies room, they’re in there crying, they’re having their panic attacks in there. Where else are they to go? Sometimes, to the guidance office, but the guidance office can get overwhelmed pretty quickly,” Randall said.

Being a mental health professional requires different training and different credentials, according to Randall, who said some staff resigned because they were overwhelmed.

“They cited in their resignation letters that they were resigning because of the lack of support by the Killingly Board of Education and because of the lack of mental health resources. And that they had to do what was right for their own well being,” Randall said.

Amélie VanderSwaagh, a senior at KIllingly High School, said she went through a mental health crisis her freshman year and she had to go to her guidance counselor for help.

“He couldn’t do much outside of school when I was struggling. He could only really be like ‘Hey, if you need to come sit, you can come sit. Other than that, I really can’t do much for you,” she said.

“And you could have a connection with a guidance counselor, you could have a connection with your teacher and go to them, but that’s not their job. It just really sucks because there’s no support,” she said.

The Killingly school board and the Connecticut Department of Education could not be reached for comment but they told the Norwich Bulletin that an investigation will start soon.