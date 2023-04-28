© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Remembering the Trinity College alum who unlocked history hidden in tree rings

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
Time
Tomekbudujedomek
/
Getty Images
It was an interest in sunspots that led Trinity College alum Andrew Ellicott Douglass to learn about tree rings.

Andrew Ellicott (A.E.) Douglass graduated from Trinity College in 1889 wanting to focus on astronomy. But it was his desire to learn about sun spots that first led him to tree rings.

Douglass thought tree rings might reveal something about sunspot cycles. So he left New England and headed to Arizona, a better region of the country to research astronomy, said Trinity Assistant Professor of History Clark Alejandrino.

Alejandrino and students at Trinity College in Hartford tackled a research project this year, digging through the school’s archives to research Douglass’ time there.

He said Douglass’ trip to Arizona was fortuitous and would pave the way for him to establish the field of dendrochronology – the study of tree rings.

“The very few trees that grow in the deserts of Southwest United States were very ideal for dendrochronology,” Alejandrino said. Trees in Arizona are “sensitive to different levels of heat and precipitation.”

So while trying to find out if tree rings could provide clues about sun spots, he instead established the connection between tree-ring size and precipitation levels from the past.

Today, dendrochronology is used by archeologists to date ancient ruins. It’s also a tool for climate scientists, as tree rings can reveal weather patterns from thousands of years ago.

Douglass was the first scientist to determine the age of ancient ruins in New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon and figure out drought was to blame for its abandonment 1,000 years ago. 

He eventually established the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research at the University of Arizona in 1937 and became known as the “father of dendrochronology.”

default.jpg
Provided
/
University of Arizona, Special Collections
A.E. Douglass working in office circa 1940-1949.

During his time at Trinity College, he majored in three different subjects: astronomy, geology and physics and graduated with honors in all three.

Students in in Alejandrino’s Climate and History class also found out Douglass taught one of his professors how to photograph the moon. He also created sunrise and sunset charts for another professor and received departmental awards for mathematics and chemistry.

“He loved Trinity College,” Alejandrino said. Adding that “he made annual donations of roughly $500 a year.” Which is more than $7,000 in today’s money.

Alejandino said the assignment gave students “a sense of pride in their institution.” They will be writing a bio of Douglass on the school’s website as part of its 200th anniversary celebration this spring.

Tags
News Hartford CountyNew England News Collaborative
Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. After spending 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN, she decided to tackle a new medium because she values Public Broadcasting's mission. She wants to educate and entertain an audience and Connecticut Public lets her do that.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content