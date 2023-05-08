© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Free yoga program aims to strengthen the body and sense of community

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT
They're Breaking A Sweat Before The Break Of Dawn
Stan Grossfeld
/
Boston Globe via Getty Images
The feet of a yoga participant are pictured during the early morning Daybreaker yoga/dance party event at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston on Oct. 19, 2017.

Kann says more cities might still be added to the schedule. A list of locations and times can be found at yogainourcity.com. The program runs through October 9th.

Beginning May 22nd, outdoor yoga classes will be held in parks in 6 different Connecticut cities throughout the summer.

The program was the brainchild of TJ Clynch, founder of Civic Mind, 11 years ago. Classes were initially only offered in Hartford but it has now grown to include Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury, Willimantic and New London.

The latest effort comes as U.S. public health officials advise strengthening social infrastructure like parks and public programs, to help stave off loneliness. According to the U-S Surgeon General, reducing feelings of loneliness can decrease a person’s chances for heart disease, stroke and dementia.

“It really does help people stay connected, and improve their sense of well being and belonging,” said Kim Kann, Assistant Vice President of Public Relations at ConnectiCare.

The classes are sponsored by the health insurance company, but are open and free to everyone. They are designed for all skill levels and ages.

Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. After spending 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN, she decided to tackle a new medium because she values Public Broadcasting's mission. She wants to educate and entertain an audience and Connecticut Public lets her do that.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

