Vehicle strikes and kills moose on Route 15 in North Haven

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT

A moose has died following a collision with a vehicle on Route 15 in North Haven Wednesday morning, environmental officials said.

The animal was hit around 7 a.m. in the northbound lane near Exit 63. The vehicle that hit the animal was not at the scene. It’s not immediately clear if the moose died from the crash or had to be put down, but officials said the animal has been removed from the area.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said this moose is likely the one that was recently reported in the Watertown/Waterbury area. Recent reports showed it moving in a direction that could place it at the location in North Haven, DEEP said.

The state DEEP had already issued two warnings this year about the risk of moose/vehicle collisions, one on May 12 and another on April 13.

“DEEP urges motorists to be aware during this seasonal period of activity to slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a moose, be spotted on or by the road,” a DEEP spokesperson said in a statement. “Because moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active at dusk and dawn, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent.”

The state has about 100 moose, according to DEEP. The first sighting of a moose with calves in Connecticut was reported in 2000. Spring can increase the risk of collisions in Connecticut because young moose can disperse long distances to find new areas to occupy.

Moose are large animals. They can stand over 6 feet tall at the shoulders and can weigh up to 1,400 pounds.

Moose often impact windshields when struck. The crashes can be dangerous to drivers.

“Data collected from other states indicate that a moose/car collision is 13 times more likely to result in a human fatality than a deer/car collision,” DEEP said.

The agency says people who see moose in close proximity to major roadways – such as Interstates 91, 84 or 95 – should report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.

General moose sightings in other areas can be reported via DEEP’s online sighting report database.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
