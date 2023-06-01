Censorship battle comes to CT: Newtown BOE votes to not ban 2 controversial books

The Newtown Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to keep two books in the Newtown High School library.

Debate has been ongoing for weeks over the future of two books: "Flamer" by Mike Curato and "Blankets" by Craig Thompson. The books address gender identity issues and sexuality, but were cited as overly graphic by some members of the community.

Speaking Thursday, Board Member Mike Curato who was against the proposed ban said he was pleased with the outcome of the vote.

“I’m happy that the board was able to come to a unanimous decision. I’ve always been opposed to banning books. That said, I still did my research on these and read the books,” Curato said.

The decision comes one day after the resignation of two Republican BOE members. Janet Kuzma and Jennifer Larkin stepped down Wednesday ahead of Thursday's vote.

That resignation shifted the makeup of the board to two Republicans and three Democrats. Prior to the move, the board had been deadlocked 3-to-3 over whether or not the books should be banned.

Douglas Lord, a librarian and president of the Connecticut Library Association, told Connecticut Public this week that banning the books could set a bad precedent .

“Even if they are successful in banning the book, what does that do? What is the end goal?" Lord said. "I think that people have gotten so caught up in the fight that they’re not thinking about the outcome of the fight.”

Supporters of keeping the books accessible to students said the proposed ban is an attempt to remove LGBTQ+ books from the school library and is a form of censorship for kids who are in the process of figuring out their identity.

This story will be updated.