© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

7 injured in collapse at New Haven construction site

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Updated June 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT

Seven people were injured Friday during a partial building collapse at a construction site in New Haven.

City firefighters and other authorities responded to 188 Lafayette Street at about 12:30 p.m. Seven people were trapped in the one-story building and were injured, including two who were in critical condition, Mayor Justin Elicker said. All were removed from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

As of mid-day Friday, Elicker reported no fatalities from the incident.

The collapse happened at a construction site set to be luxury apartments. Scaffolding, as well as several police vehicles and ambulances, were visible Friday afternoon.

Police and fire department officials were not immediately available for comment. Multiple ambulances were at the scene. TV news video showed first responders removing one person from the scene on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags
News New Haven CountyLatest News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content