7 injured in collapse at New Haven construction site

Seven people were injured Friday during a partial building collapse at a construction site in New Haven.

City firefighters and other authorities responded to 188 Lafayette Street at about 12:30 p.m. Seven people were trapped in the one-story building and were injured, including two who were in critical condition, Mayor Justin Elicker said. All were removed from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

As of mid-day Friday, Elicker reported no fatalities from the incident.

The collapse happened at a construction site set to be luxury apartments. Scaffolding, as well as several police vehicles and ambulances, were visible Friday afternoon.

Police and fire department officials were not immediately available for comment. Multiple ambulances were at the scene. TV news video showed first responders removing one person from the scene on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.