Spirit Airlines to debut nonstop route from Hartford to San Juan

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday that Spirit Airlines will now offer nonstop flight options from Hartford to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The first of these flights is scheduled to depart from Bradley International Airport at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spirit Airlines further expanded its operations to Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) on May 5 with the introduction of daily service to and from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Detroit. Prior to the Spirit route, Bradley offered nonstop flights to San Juan on JetBlue and Frontier.

Puerto Rico is the newest addition to the list of locations Spirit Airlines offers direct service to from Hartford. Others include Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

“With Spirit’s launch of new, nonstop service to San Juan, we are thrilled to offer our passengers more low-cost travel options,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA, in a statement. “Spirit Airlines has been key to our route network development strategy, and we thank the airline for including Bradley International Airport in their expansion of flights to Puerto Rico.”

The new route comes one month after Spirit Airlines announced they would discontinue all direct flights from Hartford to Montego Bay, Jamaica, after June 6.

Spirit Airlines flights from Bradley to San Juan will operate year round on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.