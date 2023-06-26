Bridgeport Police and US Marshals arrest machete attack suspect

Less than a month after Bridgeport Police found a 26-year-old man with his face slashed by a machete at Seaside Park, officials announced they arrested a suspect.

US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Violent Crime Task force arrested 20-year-old Jilmer Valverde on Monday morning.

Officers charged Valverde with 1st degree assault for his alleged role in the attack on May 28th, 2023. His bond is set at $750,000 and he is expected to appear in court later on Monday.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for severe lacerations to the face, according to a May 30th update by police. He was attacked near Baseball Diamond 10 at Seaside park.

“Bridgeport PD Detective Angel Llanos was the lead investigator. He should be commended for quickly developing a suspect in this case,” Bridgeport Police Capt. Gilleran, K. M. said in the release.

Earlier this month, Bridgeport officers responded to another machete attack near a baseball field. On June 18th, police were called to Central High School for reports of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

“Upon arriving in the area, police officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition,” police said in a release on June 19.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the high school baseball field near John F. Kennedy Stadium, according to the release.

Police said the victim in the June attack was targeted with a machete by somebody he knew.

It was not immediately clear Monday morning whether police believe the two machete attacks were related.

Matt Dwyer contributed reporting for this story. This is a developing story and will be updated.