© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Over 1,200 applications filed for CT e-bike vouchers in opening hours

Connecticut Public Radio | By Shanaé Harte
Published June 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT
Shanaé Harte
/
Connecticut Public
Bicycle commuter and advocate Kate Rozen rides an e-bike through downtown New Haven after a press conference announcing the launch of an e-bike voucher program.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) launched an electric bicycle incentive program that offers state residents vouchers towards the purchase of e-bikes from participating stores.

Connecticut residents 18 and older can apply and earn up to $500 towards the purchase of an e-bike on Connecticut’s DEEP website. Those living in designated environmental justice or distressed municipality communities, participate in a state or federal income qualifying program, or earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level are also eligible to apply for an additional $1,000 voucher.

“I’m not gonna say it's like Taylor Swift tickets, but I anticipate the demand is gonna be really hot,” Katie Dykes, DEEP commissioner, said at a press event Wednesday. By the end of the event she announced that over 1,200 applications for vouchers had already been submitted just hours after the program opened.

Jay Stange, coordinator at Transport Hartford Academy, says that the program providing more voucher eligibility to higher-need communities is one of its biggest strengths.

“I'm really proud of Connecticut for prioritizing the communities that are going to get the most advantage in this eBike program,” Strange said.

Dykes said DEEP has roughly $1.5 million allocated for the voucher program. That would come out to a maximum of 3,000 individual vouchers being available.

Connecticut isn’t the first government to offer this type of incentive; Denver and Colorado have similar programs. However, Dykes says Connecticut is the first state to include safety criteria requirements for the e-bikes they are providing.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said the program is aimed at helping the environment as well as people living in economically disadvantaged communities.

“There is no reason you should not be purchasing an e-bike… It is a great way to get around. It is good for the climate, it is good for the environment,” Elicker said.

John Brehon, owner of The Devil’s Gear Bike & Board, speaks in downtown New Haven during a press conference to announce the launch of an e-bike voucher program.
Shanaé Harte
/
Connecticut Public
John Brehon, owner of The Devil’s Gear Bike & Board, speaks in downtown New Haven during a press conference to announce the launch of an e-bike voucher program.

News
Shanaé Harte
See stories by Shanaé Harte

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate