Sizzling temperatures expected to hit CT, with heat index poised to top 100 degrees

After a seasonably mild weekend, blistering summer temperatures are expected to hit Connecticut later this week.

The National Weather Service says hot and humid weather will return to the region Wednesday and peak into Thursday and Friday.

The heat index in parts of Connecticut may exceed 100 degrees on both of those days.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, according to the NWS.

Weather will be mainly dry and seasonably mild Monday and Tuesday. Some thunderstorms are possible. Humidity is expected to increase Monday night into Tuesday, according to Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas.

The possible heat wave later this week comes as nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever. Scientists say climate change is combining with El Nino in the Pacific to ramp up the number of records set.

In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the U.S. and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Connecticut, heavy rainfalls have led to flooded basements and ruined crops – causing millions of dollars in damage within a matter of days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.