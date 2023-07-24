© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Sizzling temperatures expected to hit CT, with heat index poised to top 100 degrees

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published July 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Hartford children cool off from the summer heat in the public pool at Colt Park.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford children cool off from the summer heat in the public pool at Colt Park.

After a seasonably mild weekend, blistering summer temperatures are expected to hit Connecticut later this week.

The National Weather Service says hot and humid weather will return to the region Wednesday and peak into Thursday and Friday.

The heat index in parts of Connecticut may exceed 100 degrees on both of those days.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, according to the NWS.

Weather will be mainly dry and seasonably mild Monday and Tuesday. Some thunderstorms are possible. Humidity is expected to increase Monday night into Tuesday, according to Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas.

The possible heat wave later this week comes as nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever. Scientists say climate change is combining with El Nino in the Pacific to ramp up the number of records set.

In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the U.S. and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Connecticut, heavy rainfalls have led to flooded basements and ruined crops – causing millions of dollars in damage within a matter of days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags
News Latest News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content