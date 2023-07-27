What happened with Connecticut's e-bike voucher program? Here’s what you need to know.

On June 28, The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) launched an electric bicycle incentive program that offered $500,000 worth of e-bike purchasing vouchers.

Here is everything you need to know about e-bikes and the program:

What is an e-bike?

Kate Rozen, an advocate for the incentive program describes e-bikes as, “a bicycle that has an attached motor and battery that allows it to provide pedal assist.” Rozen said these bikes can be for people who may need help with powering their bicycles. Enthusiasts often say e-bikes are fun to cycle and because the electric mooter helps reduce the workload on the rider, people don't get as sweaty when they arrive at their destination.

Are there different kinds of e-bikes?

Rozen says there are three different classes of e-bikes in Connecticut. Class 1 e-bikes only have pedal assistance and have a speed limit of 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes also have a speed limit of 20 mph, but these bikes generate power regardless of if the rider is pedaling. According to Rozen, these are the most common e-bikes in Connecticut. Class 3 e-bikes are similar to class 1 bikes, except they have a speed limit of 28 mph.

How much does an e-bike cost?

E-bikes can be very expensive. Rozen says, “As with most consumer electronics goods, you can get a fairly cheap one [or] some of the big box retailers [can charge] all the way up to $10,000."

What is the voucher program?

The voucher program was created by DEEP and offered state residents 18 years and older vouchers towards the purchasing of an e-bike, up to $3,000, from participating stores.

There are two types of vouchers — a standard voucher that allowed applicants to receive $500, and a voucher+ that provided qualified applicants a $1,000 voucher.

Who qualified?

Residents 18 and older could apply for a standard voucher. But, to qualify for the voucher+, applicants had to meet any one of three requirements:



Residing in designated environmental justice or distressed municipality communities

or Participate in a state or federal income-qualifying program, such as Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Have an income less than 300% of the federal poverty level

How much was available for this round of vouchers?

At the program’s launch, DEEP’s commissioner, Katie Dykes said the program had a roughly $1.5 million budget.

These funds allowed for three years of incentives. Each year, the program would allocate $500,000, which should work out to 3,000 vouchers being available over the three years.

What happened to the vouchers?

Soon after the program launched, DEEP had already received over 1,200 applications. Ten days later, DEEP closed the application portal after receiving over 6,000 applications — over 1,000 were standard applications and over 5,000 applications were voucher+.

The overwhelming amount of applications prompted DEEP to increase this year’s budget to $750,000 enabling the program to issue incentives to the first 500 voucher+ applicants.

How can I check the status of my voucher application?

Rozen said all applicants should have received an email indicating whether they were approved or denied a voucher.

When will the next round of vouchers open?

Now that voucher applications have been processed, there is a 90-day redemption period. After these 90 days, DEEP will assess the program’s data and begin working on improving the second round of vouchers.

Rozen said many people were disappointed they did not receive vouchers, and she’s hoping more can be given out in coming rounds. She says it would also be helpful if more money is added to the program’s budget for future rounds.

“We have such tremendous potential to reduce auto emissions, and we know that 40% of our issues with climate crisis are from transportation,” Rozen said. “So these small miraculous opportunities to get people to change their behavior, we absolutely need to embrace them and support them.”