Former Stone Academy students updated on their academic futures

Former students of the for profit nursing school, Stone Academy, now know more about the options they have to further pursue their nursing degrees.

The State Department of Higher Education held a webinar Thursday providing an update on the course of action former students can take to continue their education.

Tim Larson, the executive director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education, announced former students can transfer their credits and complete their education at the Lincoln Technical Institute which has campuses in East Windsor, Shelton and New Britain. They may also transfer their credits to the Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers in Derby.

Students would need to apply to both schools and meet admissions criteria in order to qualify for acceptance. Those who finish the program will receive a certificate of completion from the Office of Higher Education.

“There’s no question that the state of Connecticut needs you in this profession and we want to do our best to keep you moving forward. I can’t imagine how difficult it has been for many of you to balance your career and your livelihoods, ” Larson said.

Stone Academy abruptly closed down its three campuses in Waterbury, East Hartford and West Haven last February. The closures came amid a state investigation into the academy’s business practices.

Students can request their transcript and audit to see if they were properly trained by Stone Academy. For out of pocket tuition payments, students have two years to seek refunds.

State Attorney General William Tong announced a lawsuit this month against the school, after determining it was in violation of Connecticut's Unfair Trade Practices Act.

