3 people shot and killed in Hartford over the weekend

Three people were shot and killed in Hartford over the weekend, in two separate incidents.

Chan Williams-Bey, 27, was arrested on a murder charge in one of the attacks on Wethersfield Avenue early Sunday morning that left Jordan Phipps, 24, dead. Another person was wounded.

Roughly an hour later, two other people were shot and killed on Sterling Street in Hartford. William Tisdol, 23, and Hakeem Dickson, 27, both of Hartford, were killed, according to police.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Williams-Bey had been out on bond for two years after he was allegedly involved in another shooting that led to the death of a bystander. Williams-Bey has a list of other pending criminal charges, from previous incidents.

Bronin said there is a backlog of criminal cases that built up during the pandemic, that must be addressed by the state.

"I'm angry that this person was not in jail. I'm angry that this person was out in the community, and was able to continue to commit acts of violence that take people's lives and that traumatize the community," Bronin said. "This person should have been locked up."

City officials said both of the shootings were targeted, planned attacks involving people who knew each other.

Bronin said in one of the incidents, a so-called "glock switch" was used. Those devices can be attached to a semi-automatic weapon to allow it to fire at a much faster rate.

Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.