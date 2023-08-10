© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UConn star Paige Bueckers says she's cleared to play a year after ACL injury

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 during warm ups before the UConn Huskies take on the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, Connecticut January 15, 2023.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 during warm ups before the UConn Huskies take on the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, Connecticut January 15, 2023.

UConn star Paige Bueckers announced on Instagram that she's been cleared to play a year after having ACL surgery on her left knee.

“All cleared and ready for takeoff,” Bueckers put on the social media site Wednesday, adding “369" — a reference to the number of days since her surgery. She had her surgery on Aug. 5, 2022.

Bueckers, who was the AP Player of the Year as a freshman, said earlier this summer that she had been participating in all basketball activities except for playing 5-on-5.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in late June that she was "90%” recovered.

Bueckers has missed most of the past two seasons because of injuries to her left knee. The first, a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, came during her sophomore season. She returned at the end of that season, helping UConn make its 14th straight Final Four before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.

She missed all of last year with the ACL injury.

UConn leaves for a foreign trip to Croatia, Slovenia and Italy on Monday.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate