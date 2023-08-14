UConn grad builds hydroponic garden on roof of Hartford Hospital to combat food insecurity

Hartford Hospital has a new rooftop garden growing produce for patients in need.

Atop the Conklin building, the city seems a world away. Bell peppers, tomatoes, and beans hung from PVC pipes and looked ready for harvesting. The hospital says too many urban patients don’t have access to fresh produce and that affects health outcomes. The hydroponic garden opened just a few weeks ago and what’s grown here will be given away to patients in need.

The space was designed by LEVO , a Connecticut firm founded by a 24-year-old UConn graduate — Christian Heiden.

Heiden designed the system so that the water recycles from the reservoir at the base up to the pipes cascading back down to the reservoir.

“What's really cool about the hydroponics is we don't have to optimize per plant variety,” Heiden said. “So we can change the fertilizer to specifically maximize production from a tomato, let's say or a pepper."

As many as 80 plants grow from a single PVC pipe.

David Juros, the Hartford Hospital’s food as medicine consultant says food insecurity impacts health.

“It's becoming more and more important to really get to the root cause of some of the chronic diet related diseases and help patients who don't have the ability to be able to get the food they need for their families,” Juros said. “We harvested 175 heads of lettuce two weeks ago and gave those out over the past two weeks to all of our patients.”

Juros is asking hospital staff to volunteer in the garden, and says he’s heard back from a dozen interested doctors and nurses.

Patients pick up the produce at 79 Retreat Avenue , a Hartford Hospital property, which houses a food pantry.

“It almost looks like a small grocery store,” said Sonia Rivera, nurse manager. “They're able to pick, with the help of the dieticians. Depending on their illnesses, if they have high blood pressure, they're able to shop accordingly and prevent that.”

Heiden also created a similar garden for Saint Francis Hospital, and says he’ll be working with Hartford HealthCare to expand the rooftop garden to other locations.

