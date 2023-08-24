© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

CT's Arrigoni Bridge honored with U.S. Postal Service first-class stamp

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
Scouts from Portland's own Boy Scout Troop 2 hold up images of the four stamps unveiled today at Portland's Senior Center.
Hundreds of people gathered in the auditorium of Portland’s Brownstone Intermediate School Thursday morning to celebrate the stamp of the 85-year-old Arrigoni Bridge spanning the Connecticut River.

The bridge is one of four chosen nationwide to be depicted on the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) new bridge stamp series.

The picture used for the stamp was taken by Moodus resident Joe Gowac in 2019, using a drone.

Locals, collectors, and officials sing along to the Star Spangled Banner at Brownstone Intermediate School in Portland during a ceremony to officially unveil a new stamp featuring the Arrigoni Bridge.
Initially, no event was planned to celebrate the honor, but various community organizations, including the Portland Historical Society and the Connecticut Cover Club, a stamp collecting group, helped organize the event, Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley said.

“I had spoken with the post office several times and they had told me repeatedly that stamps would not be available in Portland, this was not a big deal, we weren’t going to do anything and to please stop calling,” Curley said.

The unveiling ceremony was to be held in the Portland Senior Center, but was moved to Brownstone Intermediate School when the list of registrants exceeded the center’s capacity.

After an online search of bridges nationwide, the USPS art department chose the Arrigoni for its beauty, according to ceremony officials.

Tom O'Brien of West Hartford proudly displays his newly acquired stamps which he plans to add to the collection he's been building since childhood.
The bridge connects the city of Middletown and the town of Portland. The connection of the two municipalities is representative of the comradery felt between both communities, Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said.

“It’s a reminder that we have so much more in common than what separates us and even though we are two distinct towns. We are two distinct communities. We have so much in common. We have so much we work together on. There’s so much more that we can do,” Florsheim said.

Some excited attendees rushed out to the post office next door to buy the first day stamps, only to find that they had already all been purchased.
The Arrigoni stamp marks the first time a Connecticut image has been on a stamp in nearly a decade. In 2014 a picture of a poinsettia taken in Hartford was used for a $0.49 stamp.

Named after former State Senator Charles J. Arrigoni, the bridge was constructed in 1936 to replace the outdated swing bridge nearby.

Demand for this piece of local history may have been underestimated. The post office was out of the new stamps before the unveiling ceremony finished.
Tags
News Middlesex County
Abigail Brone
See stories by Abigail Brone

